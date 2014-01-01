Ladies, join us for the THIRST 2018 Women’s Conference sponsored by the Diocese of Bismarck and held at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Treat yourself to a wonderful day of engaging and uplifting presentations, Eucharistic adoration and confessions, music, a Vigil Mass with Bishop Kagan, and of course – support and conversation with your sisters in the Lord. Moms, plan to bring your daughters of high school age** and older along with you, as this event is for them, too! Well over 1,000 women attended in 2015, and we expect another great attendance. This event happens only every 3 years, so don’t miss it! ** All minors must be accompanied by an adult.



Click here to view/download/print a PDF of the poster



Schedule **Subject to change. Please check your email and here as the event approaches.

Tentative Conference Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018

Bismarck Event Center – Exhibition Halls

(You can download/print a PDF of the schedule here)

7:45 AM Check-In (Use Exhibit Hall Entrance: E42)

Eucharistic Adoration and Confessions begin (Hall A)

Free continental breakfast available until 9:30 AM / Exhibitors (Hall D)

8:30 AM Morning Prayer (Hall A)

9:00 AM Praise Music by “One Dei” (Hall B)

9:20 AM Welcome & Opening Prayer (Hall B)

9:30 AM Keynote I: “Awake My Soul” – Shannon Deitz (Hall B)

10:15 AM Break

10:30 AM Breakout Session I:

Hall B: “Measureless Love” -- Judy Hehr

Hall C: “Grace Builds on Nature: Sanctity and Self-Care” -- Dr. James Link

Hall D: “FINDING and FOLLOWING our FAITH: A Generational Journey” --

Women’s Panel

11:15 AM Free Time (Lunch, Confessions, Eucharistic Adoration, Exhibitors)

Taco bar buffet available from 11:15 AM-1:15 PM in Hall D ($11.50 ticket must be

pre-purchased online by September 16.) Other on-site concessions also available.

1:15 PM Praise Music by “One Dei” (Hall B)

1:30 PM Testimony: “Nothing Is Impossible with God” -- Karie Kinzler (Hall B)

2:00 PM Keynote II: “Mercy!” -- Shannon Deitz (Hall B)

2:45 PM Break

3:00 PM Breakout Session II:

Hall C: “Grace Builds on Nature: Sanctity and Self-Care” -- Dr. James Link

Hall D: “Exposed” -- Shannon Deitz

Prairie Rose Rooms: “Wisdom . . . It Starts with the Heart” -- Judy Hehr

3:40 PM Break

3:55 PM Eucharistic Benediction/Reposition (Hall B)

4:00 PM Sunday Vigil Mass (Celebrant and Homilist: Most Rev. David Kagan) (Hall B)